Assad thanks Putin for Russia’s assistance in struggle with terrorism

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Syria’s President Bashar Assad has thanked Russia for support to his country in preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity and also for assistance in the struggle against terrorism. In a message dispatched to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Assad congratulated his Russian counterpart upon the forthcoming new year.

"President Assad expressed the Syrian people’s profound concern for the efforts Russia has been taking to support the sovereignty, unity and integrity of Syrian lands and also for assistance to the Syrian people in getting rid of terrorism and restoring security and peace to Syria," the message runs.

In his message of greetings Assad expressed the wish "the forthcoming year should brim with kindness and bring progress and prosperity to Russia." He expressed the hope for "further progress in bilateral Russian-Syrian relations to the good of the friendly countries and peoples."

Earlier, the Kremlin’s press-service said that President Putin had sent a message of New Year greetings to Assad. Putin confirmed the determination to go ahead with supporting Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.