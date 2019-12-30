Iran seeks joint naval maneuvers in Caspian Sea with regional states, media reports say

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Iran is seeking to hold joint naval drills in the Caspian Sea with regional countries, following the recent successful exercise with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Monday.

"We are seeking to achieve collective security, and for that purpose, we are inviting regional countries to join us [in the drills]," the Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

After their naval maneuvers in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman, Iran, Russia and China agreed to hold joint maneuvers annually, the Iranian Navy chief said.

Russia, Iran and China kicked off joint naval maneuvers dubbed the Marine Security Belt in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman on Friday. The Iranian Navy commander announced on Sunday that all the stages of the joint naval maneuvers had been successfully completed.