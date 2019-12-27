Number of shellings by Kiev only increased since Zelensky's election — DPR head

DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. Aggression from Ukrainian forces in Donbass has only intensified after Vladimir Zelensky was elected as Ukraine's president, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told a televised news conference on Thursday.

"We are not naive and understand very well what the current Kiev authorities are like. Statistics on the number of shellings, on destruction of infrastructure, injuries and casualties among civilians surpasses the cases under [former president] Pyotr Poroshenko. The situation has become worse under Zelensky — more shellings, more casualties, more infrastructure facilities destroyed," Donetsk News Agency quoted Pushilin as saying.

He added that despite Kiev's destructive policy, the DPR remains committed to the process of peaceful settlement at the Minsk talks and should use this international platform to the maximum.

"We should continue talking. We should continue talking even with the enemy, with the opponent, in order to achieve the resolution of pressing issues," Pushilin said. He particularly noted the importance of the Minsk talks for completing prisoner exchange between Kiev and Donbass, which should be carried out by the end of 2019, in accordance with the declaration signed after the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9.