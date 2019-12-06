Ukrainian foreign ministers discusses Donbass election at OSCE session

KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. The possibility of holding elections in areas of Donbass not controlled by Kiev became one of the topics for discussion during the first day of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers session in Bratislava, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko said on Thursday.

"We did not bring anything new for OSCE. We say the same things we tell Ukrainians at home - that we are making an honest attempt to follow the path set five years ago in Minsk. This is part of the agreement, this is support of our Western partners in exchange for unpleasant compromises that we would probably have to accept. For example, holding elections on the occupied territories," Ukrinform news agency quoted Pristayko as saying.

He added that he held talks with Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir. "We have discussed technical details, whether it is possible to hold them [elections in Donbass]. I want to say that her assessment - and she should talk about it on her own behalf - is that the situation is very complicated. It is complicated from the technical point of view as well because it is almost impossible to hold elections in the conditions that exist now," Pristayko said.