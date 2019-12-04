Putin says discussed Balkans at talks with Serbian president

SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Balkans and Kosovo topped his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday.

"We shared views on the situation in the Balkans, first of all around Kosovo, along with on other pressing regional issues," the Russian president said at a news conference after the Russian-Serbian talks.

According to the Russian leader, the Wednesday talks "were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere."

"We discussed in detail the entire range of Russian-Serbian cooperation," Putin noted.

The Russian president said with confidence, "The Russian-Serbian relationship enjoys a rich history and is based on centuries-long friendship and religious commonality along with traditions of support and mutual help.".