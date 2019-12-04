US Senator Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential race

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. US Senator from California Kamala Harris has announced withdrawing from a presidential race as a Democratic candidate.

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today," Harris wrote on her official Twitter account on Tuesday. "But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people," she added.

On Tuesday, Politico and Morning Consult published a survey on support for Democratic candidates in the presidential race. According to the survey, 29% of respondents support former Vice President Joe Biden, 20% — Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, 15% — Senator from Massacusetts Elizabeth Warren, 9% — Mayor of South Ben Pete Buttigieg, 5% — Kamala Harris, and 5% — former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.