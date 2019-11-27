Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 3 times in last 24 hours

LUGANSK, November 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) three times in the last 24 hours, LPR's representative at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

"The settlements of Donetsky, Zhelobok and Logvinov came under fire," LuganskInformCenter quoted the representative as saying. Ukrainian forces used mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber small arms.

At the Contact Group meeting in Minsk on July 17, an agreement was reached on establishing a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire regime in Donbass starting from July 21. However, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire regime in less than 24 hours, shelling the town of Pervomaysk.