Estonia’s stance on issue of border with Russia not serious, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, believes it is impossible to have a meaningful discussion with the Estonian authorities on the state border issue, because the counterparts change their stance too often.

"It is clear that Estonian legislators indulge in their internal political games (the nationalists in parliament maintain the desired level of Russophobia in society) and foreign policy ones (everybody hurries to use the opportunity to put forward one’s own claims against Russia). But this type of behavior is absolutely unworthy of officials with a sense of responsibility. How is it possible to negotiate such important matters as the state border at a time when the partner changes his mind now and then?" Kosachyov said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

In this way Kosachyov reactor to a statement by the Estonian parliamentary speaker, member of the Conservative People’s Party Henn Pilluaas, who claimed in Facebook that Russia had allegedly annexed about five percent of Estonia’s territory.

"By some twisted logic the politician says that Estonia has no territorial claims against Russia but at the same time argues the territories must be returned," Kosachyov said.