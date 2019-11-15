Only US and Ukraine voted against UN resolution on Nazism — Russia's OSCE envoy

VIENNA, November 15. /TASS/. Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich has reminded the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna that the United States and Ukraine did not support the resolution against heroization of Nazism at the UN General Assembly Third Committee.

"On November 7, the UN General Assembly Third Committee adopted a resolution against heroization of Nazism. This year, the resolution was co-authored by 61 countries. A total of 121 countries voted for it, and only two - the US and Ukraine — voted against," Lukashevich said.

He noted that Ukraine's position looks rather worrisome, especially against the backdrop of recent reemergence of aggressive Ukrainian nationalism in Odessa.

"Impunity of radicals inspires them to commit new acts of intimidating the population. The Ukranian authorities de facto condone such things by blocking initiatives on stepping up the investigation into the crimes at the Trade Unions House in Odessa on 2 May 2014," he continued. "Concerns about the progress of the investigation voiced by several international institutions, including the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the international consultative group of the Council of Europe, are not being taken into consideration," he said.