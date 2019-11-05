Italy has not yet responded to Russia's proposal on missile moratorium — ambassador

ROME, November 5. /TASS/. Italy has not yet responded to Russia's proposal to impose a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Italian leadership has received the Russian president's proposal. It was immediately sent to addressees. No official response was received. It is possible that the response is being coordinated with NATO and EU. We hope that common sense will prevail sooner or later," Razov said.

Earlier reports said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO members, to impose a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe.