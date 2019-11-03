Syrian constitution committee needs no external interference to be successful - ambassador

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Damascus thinks that the constitution committee could be successful in case there is no external interference, Syrian Ambassador in Moscow Riyad Haddad told TASS on Sunday.

"The Syria talks in Geneva will be getting on well if there is no external interference. Unless the constitution committee is pressured, its issues will undoubtedly be solved with success," he said.

The ambassador added that it should be understood that the talks are being held by the Syrians, so "any interference must not be allowed."

Syria’s constitution committee held its first session in Geneva on October 30. It has drawn on a pool of 150 names (50 delegates each to be fielded by the government, opposition and civil society).