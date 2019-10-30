Turkish foreign ministry condemns US Congressmen's decision on sancitons against Ankara

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Ankara condemns the decision of the US House of Representatives to approve the new package of sanctions against Turkey, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"The draft sanctions against our officials and military are incompatible with the basis of cooperation between our countries in the framework of NATO and runs counter to the agreements on Syria reached with the US Administration on October 17," the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry also called on the United States to take necessary measures "to prevent deterioration of relations" between Ankara and Washington.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives approved the package of sanctions against Turkey over Ankara's military operation in Syria's north and purchase of Russia's S-300 missile defense systems.