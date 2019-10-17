Jabhat al-Nusra concentrates over 3,500 militants in Latakia — Russian defense official

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia) has concentrated over 3,500 fighters in the area of the Qbana settlement in the Syrian province of Latakia, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Alexey Bakin told reporters on Thursday.

"At least 500 militants have been relocated from the Jisr al-Shughur settlement in the Idlib province to the Qbana settlement in the Latakia province, the majority of them are foreigners. As of now, over 3,500 members of illegal armed formations of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [another name of Jabhat al-Nusra] terrorist group are concentrated in the area," Bakin told a press briefing.

On Tuesday, Bakin reported a surge in militant activity in the aforementioned area of Latakia. According to the Russian military, terrorists possessed at least five armored vehicles and two multiple-launch rocket systems.