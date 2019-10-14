Syria’s state flag hoisted over several institutions in border cities — media

The agency says the Syrian national flag was hoisted over a number of state institutions, including schools in the cities of Hasaka and Qamishli.

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The state flag of the Syrian Arab Republic was hoisted on Monday over many buildings of government institutions in key cities in the country’s northeast, the SANA news agency reports.

Until recently these cities remained under the control of the Kurdish autonomous administration and the coalition calling itself Syrian Democratic Forces. Armed Kurdish militias constitute the coalition’s backbone.

In accordance with the achieved agreement between the Kurds and Damascus, government troops must safeguard the border and will resist Turkish aggression together with Kurdish forces.

SANA says the Syrian army entered the northern areas to resist "Turkish aggression" and "protect the civilian population."

The civilian population east of the Euphrates hailed the Syrian government’s decision to send troops there. Hasaka and Qamishli saw mass demonstrations in support of the return of the northern and northeastern regions to Syria’s jurisdiction.