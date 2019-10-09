North Korea supports Putin's policy on defending Russia's sovereignty — official

PYONGYANG, October 9. /TASS/. The North Korean leadership supports Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies aimed at defending Russia's national interests and sovereignty, President of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly Choe Ryong-hae said on Wednesday at the meeting with the delegation of the Russian media in Pyongyang.

"We fully support Putin's policies on defending Russia's sovereignty," Choe said.

The North Korean leadership is confident that Russia will successfully counter external threats aimed at hampering the development of the country, according to the official.

"We are confident that Russia will successfully overcome all external threats and will build a great power," Choe said.

Choe also said that the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok showed the world how strong bilateral relations are.

"The historical summit in Vladivostok showed the whole world the strength and inviolability of our friendship and cooperation," Choe said.