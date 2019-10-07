Pyongyang supports Putin’s policy of defending country’s sovereignty, says diplomat

PYONGYANG, October 7. /TASS/. North Korea supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policy of defending Russia’s sovereignty and ensuring economic sustainability despite the West’s pressure, North Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choe Ryong-sam said on Monday at a meeting with a visiting delegation of Russian media outlets’ CEOs.

"We support President Vladimir Putin’s policy that is geared towards defending the country’s sovereignty and maintaining socio-political and economic stability, despite the pressure and sanctions from the United States and the West," he stressed.

According to the North Korean diplomat, Pyongyang hails "the great achievements attained by the Russian government and people on the path of implementation of President Putin’s May decrees that are geared to build a strong state."

The Russian delegation, which is led by head of the Federal Agency for the Press and Mass Media Mikhail Seslavinsky, arrived on a working visit to Pyongyang on Monday. The delegation includes TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, Channel One Director General Konstantin Ernst, TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, and TASS First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Marat Abulkhatin.

North Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Choe Ryong-sam is also acting Chairman of Information Committee under North Korea’s government, which is in charge of the activities of the country’s mass media.