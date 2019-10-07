Relations with Russia reach new height, Kyrgyz president says

BISHKEK, October 7. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s relations with Russia have significantly grown, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in a happy birthday message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Relations between our countries have reached a new level of quality thanks to your personal efforts and constructive approach to Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation," the message reads. According to Jeenbekov, "centuries-long friendly ties and the common history" of the two countries will lay the foundation for boosting strategic partnership.

In addition, the Kyrgyz president commended the Russian leader’s multidimensional policy, which "is very far-sighted, and aimed at achieving large-scale tasks and ensuring Russia’s comprehensive development and prosperity." Jeenbekov pointed out that this kind of policy "has earned the respect and trust of the Russian people and the entire international community."

Jeenbekov wished Putin good health and success in his work, the Kyrgyz presidential press service said.