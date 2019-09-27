Russia to keep US visa problem in mind during future events - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russia will definitely keep in mind the situation with the non-issuance of visas to the Russian delegation during future international events hosted by the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

"We will definitely keep this situation in mind when New York or any other location on the US territory hosts international events. We will check dozens of times what kind of instructions the officials who issue visas received from the Department of State chiefs," he said.

Lavrov earlier said that a number of Russian delegation visas did not receive a US visa to attend events of the UN General Assembly. Among them are senior lawmakers Leonid Slutsky and Konstantin Kosachev, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin and 10 Russian Foreign Ministry employees.