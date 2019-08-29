Sweden’s teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden who had earlier been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, arrived to New York on board the Malizia II yacht.

The vessel, accompanied by a flotilla of smaller yachts and police boats, berthed at the North Cove Marina in the south of Manhattan on Wednesday.

Thunberg said she was set to join environmental activists currently rallying outside the UN Headquarters in New York.

On September 23 she will attend a climate change summit, organized upon the initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In early December, she will attend another climate change event in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

Initially, Thunberg’s participation in those events was under question, because the activist refrains from travelling by air due to environmental pollution caused by planes. However, she was later invited to make a zero-carbon journey across the Atlantic Ocean on board the Malizia II yacht.

In March, Greta Thunberg was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Swedish and Norwegian parliamentarians due to her climate change campaigning worldwide.