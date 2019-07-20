Detained tanker was in full compliance with international regulations, company says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. The British tanker Stena Impero that was detained by the Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday was "in full compliance with all navigation and international regulations," Northern Marine Management company said in a statement published on its official website.

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that Swedish-owned vessel Stena Impero is no longer under the control of the crew and remains uncontactable," the company said.

President and Chief Executive of Stena Bulk Erik Hanell said that "there are 23 seafarers onboard of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality." A spokesperson for Stena Bulk earlier told TASS that there are three Russian citizens on board the detained tanker.

"We are in close contact with both the UK and Swedish government authorities to resolve the situation and we are liaising closely with our seafarers' families," Hanell added.

The IRNA agency reported on Friday that Iran's elite forces Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained British tanker Stena Impero over the vessel's "violation of international rules." According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted to the shore for inspections.