Delegation of Venezuelan authorities arrives to Barbados for talks with opposition

CARACAS, July 15. /TASS/. The delegation representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived to Barabados to take part in the new round of talks with the opposition, Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday.

"We have arrived to the wonderful island of Barbados to continue peaceful dialogue," Rodriguez wrote on his official Twitter account.

He added that delegates will make an effort "aimed at establishing a peaceful mechanism for dispute settlement."

At least two rounds of indirect talks between the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition were held in May in Oslo under Norway's mediation. On July 8, a new round of talks kicked off in Barbados. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that negotiations were comprehensive and did not rule out that some agreements may be reached at the talks.