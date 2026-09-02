What we know about FIS ruling on Russian athletes’ reinstatement at int’l tournaments

GENEVA, September 2. /TASS/. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has ruled to clear Russian athletes for participation in the 2026/2027 season tournaments under a neutral status, the organization’s press office announced in a statement.

Neutral status, declaration

- Russian athletes will be eligible to compete in FIS tournaments in cross country skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, Nordic Combined, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

- Athletes from Russia will compete as neutrals at international competitions. Athletes representing Russia will be obliged to sign a declaration on their neutral-status participation Russian athletes will still be barred from competing in team events Inspections of Russian athletes have been cancelled, as per a statement from the Telegram channel of Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, who is also the President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

- The issue of Russia’s quotas for FIS tournaments will be clarified at a later date, Yegor Sorin, the head coach of the Russian national cross·country skiing team, told TASS.

Svishchev’s remarks regarding FIS ruling

- The FIS decision has a fundamental impact on the entire Russian skiing and snowboarding community, Russian Ski and Snowboard Federation President Dmitry Svishchev told TASS.

- It was important for the FIS to address the issue systemically, rather than in terms of individual disciplines and certain athletes, according to Svishchev

Return of Russia’s flag and anthem should be next step

- Russian Sports Minister and ROC President Degtyarev noted that the new head of FIS, Alexander Ospelt, is committed to constructive work.

- The Russian sports chief added that the next step for the FIS should be the return of Russia’s national athletes under the national flag and the country’s anthem.

Russian athletes capable of showing high results

- The return of Russian athletes will increase do a lot of good for skiing's popularity in the country, Yegor Sorin, the head coach of the Russian national cross·country skiing team, said.

- Russian athletes will be able to show good results, Alexander Panzhinsky, Olympic silver medalist in cross-country skiing, stated.

- In an interview with TASS, a participant of the Olympic Games in Italy, Savely Korostelyov, called the admission of Russians good news and expressed hope that the FIS will admit as many of his colleagues as possible.

- The FIS decision was a colossal step forward, Valery Tsyganov, deputy chairman of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation and winner of the 1981 World Universiade in alpine skiing, told TASS.

- Russian snowboarders managed to maintain traditions and level of competitions, Denis Tikhomirov, deputy chairman of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation, told TASS.

Major upcoming competitions

- In most disciplines, the World Cup stages will start in November. The first stage of the Alpine Skiing World Cup will be held in Austria in late October.

- The main competition of the season in each discipline will be the World Championships, that will be held in February and March 2027.