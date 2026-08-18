Chess players from 45 Russian, 16 Chinese cities take part in Kazan forum tourney

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. A friendly chess tournament between Russian and Chinese teams was held as part of the "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum being held in Russia's Kazan, the municipal authorities said in a statement.

"Chess players from 45 Russian and 16 Chinese cities participated in the tournament. A team from St. Petersburg won the competition, while Team Stalingrad from Volgograd took second place and Team Beijing third," the statement reads.

In the boys individual competition, the winner was Zhang Di from Beijing. Konstantin Korniyenko from Volgograd finished in second place and Artemy Minakov from Vladimir was third. Anastasia Shishkaryova from St. Petersburg won in the individual girls competition. Jiang Tianyu from Beijing took second place and Marina Kamenskaya from Yalta was third.

The statement notes that all matches were held online while the Kazan venue - the International Exhibition Center Kazan Expo - served as the uniting physical platform where awards were doled out.

"This format enabled us to bring together participants from different regions of Russia and cities in China on the same sports platform," the statement added.

The fourth "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the event’s general information partner.