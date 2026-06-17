Portugal opens World Cup campaign with draw against DR Congo

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their opening Group K match at the FIFA World Cup in Houston, Texas.

Joao Neves put Portugal ahead in the sixth minute, while Yoane Wissa equalized for DR Congo in first-half stoppage time (45+5).

Portugal and DR Congo are competing in Group K alongside Uzbekistan and Colombia, who are set to face each other later.

In the next round of matches, Portugal will take on Uzbekistan on June 23, while DR Congo will face Colombia on June 24.