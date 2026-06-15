FIFA to allow Russia to play in U-15 int’l football tourney in US — web portal

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, plans to invite Russia’s national football team to September's under-15 international tournament in the United States, The Athletic sports web portal reported on Monday.

"The new tournament is set to take place in the United States in September and is open to all 211 of FIFA’s member associations, including Russia — which has been banned from FIFA competitions <…>," The Athletic reported.

According to the US-based web portal, the opening match of the inaugural FIFA U-15 football event should be held between the national teams of Israel and Palestine.

"FIFA hopes for the festival to get underway with a match between Israel and Palestine, according to sources with knowledge of the plans," according to The Athletic.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.