Russian diplomat slams opening of Paris Olympics ‘epic failure’

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The opening of the Olympics in France has become an ‘epic failure,’ Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She pointed to the fact that on the eve of the Olympics opening, French authorities detained a Russian-born chef, accusing him of espionage and an attempt to "disrupt the event."

"I wonder how many more 'spies' had to be embedded for the opening of the Olympics in Paris to be such an epic failure?" the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

"I wasn't going to watch the opening," Zakharova wrote. "But after seeing the photos, I couldn't believe it wasn't a dipfake or photoshopped," she pointed out.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was marked by a number of mishaps: the Olympic flag near the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony was hung upside down on the flagpole, announcers presented athletes from South Korea as representatives of North Korea. Spectators began to leave the stands even before the performance began due to poor visibility. Those who stayed had to watch the event in the pouring rain.