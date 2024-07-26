St. Petersburg vies to host 2025 Russian Weightlifting Championship

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg may host the Russian Weightlifting Championship in 2025, Dmitry Vasilenko, the secretary general of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) told TASS on Friday.

"It is up to the RWF Executive Committee to make a final decision on the site of the Russian championships and as of today a session regarding the sporting calendar for the year of 2025 has not been held," Vasilenko said.

"However, I have discussed this issue on numerous occasions with Deputy Head of the St. Petersburg Committee on Physical Culture and Sports Yelena Pavlova and we already have a bid from this city to host the Russian [weightlifting] championship in 2025," he continued.

"The tournament will mark 140 years since weightlifting became an official sport in Russia," Vasilenko added.

In 1885 Polish-born Wladyslaw Krajewski opened a club of amateur weightlifters in St. Petersburg and 12 years later the city hosted the country’s first ever national weightlifting championship.

The 2024 Russian Weightlifting Championship was hosted by the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.