SERPUKHOV /Moscow Region/, July 13. /TASS/. Russian boxer Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, has won the World Boxing Association (WBA) World Champion title in the 101.6 kg category.

Gadzhimagomedov beat China’s Zhaoxin Zhang at the IBA Champions Night in the town of Serpukhov outside Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian Olympic Champion Albert Batyrgaziev has won the interim WBA World Champion title in the 58.9 kg category, defeating Jono Carroll of Ireland.