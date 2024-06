MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Chess Federation President Andrey Filatov said the group plans to appeal the decision of the International Chess Federation, known as FIDE, to suspend its membership.

"Our lawyers are collecting documents and we will file an appeal against this unfair and politically biased decision," he told TASS.

On Friday, FIDE decided to suspend Russia’s membership for two years. The decision will come into effect 60 days later.