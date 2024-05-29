IOC bars International Boxing Association boxers from 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Boxers from national federations that are members of the International Boxing Association (IBA) will be banned from the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in the United States, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Boxing is currently not on the sports program of the Olympic Games LA28," the statement reads. "The IOC has made it very clear that it cannot again organize such Olympic boxing competitions."

"In order to remedy this, Olympic boxing needs to be organized by a credible, well-governed International Federation," the statement continued. "It is therefore already clear that any boxer whose National Federation adheres to the IBA will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games LA28."

"The respective NOV will have to exclude such a National Boxing Federation from its membership," according to the IOC’s statement.

After Tokyo was home to the Olympic flame at the 2020 Summer Games, it was set to travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.