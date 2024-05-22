Euroleague Basketball format expansion possible after Russian clubs’ return — official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Talks about a possible expansion of the Euroleague Basketball format are possible only after the return of Russian basketball clubs to the league, Executive Director of the Euroleague Coaches Council Goran Sasic told TASS on Wednesday.

"There will be expansion in the future, of course," Sasic said in an interview with TASS. "But no one knows when this will happen."

"I think we can talk about this just when clubs from Russia return to the tournament," he continued. "As for the club from Dubai, nothing is known yet. Everyone is waiting. I don’t know what the Euroleague discussed with them."

"But first, the Dubai club must play in the EuroCup and it is the latest [information] that I know. But unless I don’t see a signed contract or an official press release I don’t believe in anything," Sasic noted.

"Last but not least if you ask any coach or player all are 100% in favor of having Dubai in the Euroleague," he told a TASS correspondent.

On February 28, 2022, the administration of Euroleague Basketball temporarily suspended all Russian basketball clubs from participating in European tournaments citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

On March 22, 2022, the Executive Board of Euroleague Basketball ruled to bar all Russian professional basketball clubs from the 2021/2022 season and to annul all of their previous results.