MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Washington is worried that its campaign to isolate Moscow in high-performance sports is failing, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"According to the information that the SVR has been receiving, the US is seriously worried that the campaign to isolate Russia in high-performance sports that it launched earlier is failing," he pointed out in a statement released by the intel agency.

According to the SVR, international sports federations are increasingly unwilling to take the White House’s position into account when deciding on whether to admit Russian athletes to participate in athletic competitions. "‘Too many’ countries in the Global South have expressed a wish to take part in the Games of the Future, the BRICS Games and the World Friendship Games that Russia plans to host later in the year," the SVR stressed.