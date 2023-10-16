Putin set to discuss with Xi development of Russian, Chinese national martial arts sports

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in the course of his next visit to China he intended to discuss with country’s President Xi Jinping popularization of both countries’ national martial arts sports.

"I hope that sports cooperation with our Chinese friends will also actively evolve," Putin said in an interview with the China Media Group.

"Wushu is very popular in Russia," the Russian president continued. "I hope it will grow even more so; and we would also like to show our Chinese friends our national martial arts, as we call them, such as Sambo wrestling."

"I will certainly discuss this issue with your President during my visit, suggest we cooperate on a mutual basis, and ask him to support initiatives of young people, athletes, in order to expand collaboration in sports," Putin added.

The 71-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of sports development in Russia, holds a black belt in judo and still regularly practices the martial art.

In 2012, the International Judo Federation granted Putin an eighth Dan for his work to promote the sport. In his youth Putin was judo champion in his home city of Leningrad, now called St. Petersburg. In 2008, he starred in the judo video "Let's Learn Judo With Vladimir Putin."

Sambo wrestling

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling sport should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-intensive period.