Interacting with EOC before sport arbitration ruling pointless — Russian Olympic Committee

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has received no explanations or apologies for being sidelined from the General Assembly meeting of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and sees no point in interacting with the European Olympic body until the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issues a ruling, the ROC said in a statement on Friday.

"In view of the latest round of the farce being perpetrated by the EOC head, as voiced in his comments to a pro-Western news outlet, the ROC deems it necessary to state the following: In June 2022, the ROC was unjustifiably deprived of the opportunity to participate in the EOC General Assembly - at first, as regards in-person attendance, and then via video link," the statement, posted on the ROC’s official website, reads.

"The ROC has still not received any acceptable explanations or apologies for being wrongfully barred from all EOC events since February 2022," the statement continued. "In this regard, there is no practical sense in having any interaction with the EOC as of today."

"The ROC challenged the EOC's decisions in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, demanding that they be recognized as illegal and that our rights as a full-fledged member of this organization be guaranteed."

"Therefore, our decisions on future steps will be made only after the CAS hearings on the issue in July," the ROC added.

This year’s EOC General Assembly is being held in Istanbul on October 6-7.