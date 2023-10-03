Russia’s Medvedev through to 2023 China Open final with straight sets win

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s top-ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the final of the 2023 China Open tennis tournament after defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-4; 6-3 on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Medvedev is now set to face off in the final against the winner of the other semifinal match pitting Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz against Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Medvedev, 27, is currently third in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings List. In 2022, the top Russian racket was the number one-ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has won five of those 20 titles just this year. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

The 2023 China Open is an outdoor, hard-court tournament, part of the ATP 500. It is being played in Beijing between September 28 and October 4 with a purse of $3.6 million in prize money up for grabs. The tournament is taking place for the first time since 2019 as it had been canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic due to anti-coronavirus restrictions. In 2019, Dominic Thiem won the championship trophy.