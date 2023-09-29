World Paralympic governing body votes to partially suspend Russian Paralympic Committee

TASS, September 29. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly has adopted by majority vote a motion to partially suspend the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee in the organization, the IPC press service said.

"IPC members voted 90-56 in favour of a motion to partially suspend the National Paralympic Committee of Russia (with six members abstaining)," the IPC said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the IPC General Assembly at a meeting in Bahrain did not support the decision to completely revoke the Russian Paralympic Committee’s membership in the organization.

In 2022, Russian athletes were to take part in the Paralympics in Beijing, but due to events in Ukraine, the IPC decided to disallow them from competing. On November 16, 2022, the IPC suspended the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee at an extraordinary General Assembly. In December, the Russian Paralympic Committee appealed this decision to the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision.