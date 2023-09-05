Renowned Russian pole vaulter retains her position on IOC athletes' commission

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Two-time Olympic champion in pole vaulting Yelena Isinbayeva will keep her position on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) commission, the IOC press service has reported.

The IOC announced a restructuring of committees for 2023 on Tuesday. Isinbayeva is a member of the athletes' commission.

Shamil Tarpishchev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, also kept his seat on the commission which consults the council and the IOC president on strengthening the role of sports and Olympism in society.

Isinbayeva, 41, won the gold medal at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games in pole vaulting. At the 2012 Olympics, she won the bronze medal. Isinbayeva has won the outdoor world championships three times and the indoor championships four times. She was elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission in August 2016 for an eight-year term.

Tarpishchev has been a member of the IOC since 1996.