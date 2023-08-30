Ukraine withdraws from all 2023 World Esports Championship events in Romania

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian national team has decided to withdraw its cyber-athletes from all events at the IESF 2023 World Esports Championship Finals hosted by Romania, Ukrainian coach of the PUBG Mobile team Dmitry Kuzmenko said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian national team withdraws from the IESF," Kuzmenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The International Esports Federation announced a decision on August 28 to give Russian teams back the right to participate under their country’s national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

The Ukrainian Cybersports Events Federation (UCEF) announced later that it would appeal the decision regarding the Russian team’s participation under the national flag and also pointed to an alleged trace of corruption.

According to the IESF official website, the 2023 World Esports Championship Finals "officially kicked off on August 25 with a grand Opening Ceremony at the Palace of Culture in Iasi, Romania."

A record 111 countries from six continents have qualified to compete "for national pride and the coveted WE Championship trophy. The competition will conclude on September 4."