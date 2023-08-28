World’s e-Sports governing body allows Russian teams to compete under national flag

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The International Esports Federation (IESF) has given Russian teams back the right to participate under their country’s national flag and to the tune of the national anthem, the press office of the Russian eSports Federation (RESF) told TASS on Monday.

The decision was based on a vote which saw 32 delegates cast their votes in favor, 13 against and 25 abstain.

"Delegates attending the International e-Sports Federation Congress on August 28 voted to cancel the previous decision made by the Congress, which ruled that Russian e-athletes could not compete in international competitions under their [national] flag," the Russian eSports Federation said in a statement.

Dmitry Smith, the president of the Russian eSports Federation, told TASS commenting on the IESF decision that it was good news that the Russian team would once again be able to compete under the Russian flag and national anthem.

"This is definitely great news," Smith said. "We believe that sports must unite people and any form of discrimination based on an athlete’s national identity or based on any other grounds is unacceptable."

"So we are pleased that we were able to get the previous decision overturned and our national team will finally participate under its own national flag," he added.

The IESF previously ruled on April 18, 2022 to strip Russia’s e-athletes of their right to participate in international tournaments under their country’s national flag and anthem.

The press office of the Russian eSports Federation also stated that the IESF opted to turn down a proposal from the Ukrainian e-Sports Federation (UCEF) to ban Russia’s membership in the international organization.

"Participants [of the 2023 International e-Sports Federation Congress] decided to turn down Ukraine’s proposal regarding Russia’s suspension within the IESF."