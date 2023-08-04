Russia’s Deputy PM Chernyshenko says CIS Games portray unity of participating teams

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The 2nd edition of the 2023 CIS Games in Belarus this month will serve as a most important scene for the popularization of sports demonstrating the unity and friendship of all participating countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in a statement on Friday.

"In modern conditions, the CIS Games can be considered as the most important stage of popularizing physical education and sports movement, and involving the younger generation in doing sports," Chernyshenko said in his statement dedicated to the opening of the international sports tournament in Belarus earlier in the day.

"The competitions demonstrate unity and strong friendship between our countries," BelTA news agency quoted Chernyshenko as saying, who added that "more than 400 Russian athletes, including both leaders of their national teams and talented young athletes, are to take part in the 2nd CIS Games."

Russian athletes are competing not only against their rivals from the CIS countries, but also against athletes from such countries as Iran, Egypt, Malaysia, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Cuba.

"I wish all athletes a fair competition and great victories, and also positive impressions to fans," Russia’s deputy prime minister said.

Belarus is set to host the 2023 CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Games on August 4-14 in 11 cities across the country. The official opening and closing ceremonies of the 2nd edition of the CIS Games are slated for August 5 and 13 respectively. The previous edition of this event was hosted by the Russian city of Kazan in 2021.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, who is expected to be present at the opening ceremony of the 2nd CIS Games said: "The 1st CIS Games held in Russia were a huge success."

"We have introduced a new interesting format of competitions, including Olympic, non-Olympic and national sports, and the wide interest of many countries made it possible for the 2nd CIS Games to become open to all," Matytsin said. "I have no doubt that our Belarusian colleagues will be a great host of the Games.".