China to host Global Boxing Forum

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. China will host the Global Boxing Forum on August 27, the International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement.

"The International Boxing Association’s (IBA) Board of Directors convened on Saturday in Phuket, Thailand, revealing the new strategic approach and an enhanced event portfolio. A significant highlight from the meeting includes the confirmation of China as the host country for this year’s International Boxing Day and Global Boxing Forum, to take place on 27 August," the statement reads.

In addition, "IBA is exploring development in a number of new directions." "The interactive boxing competitions are to be launched to allow a broader number of people to enjoy the sport including disability boxing. A new discipline is to be featured at the Continental and World level events," the document said.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for boxing as we chart a strategic course towards an inclusive, global future for the sport. IBA moves forward no matter what. We are looking forward to implementing all aspects discussed for the future of boxing and our athletes," IBA President Umar Kremlev said.

"By selecting China as the host country, we are celebrating the Year of Asia and honoring the region’s passion for boxing. I sincerely thank the country for its efforts in the development of boxing and its commitment to enhancing not only elite sport but also sport for all. Together with such a strong partner as China we are shaping the future of boxing, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," he pointed out.