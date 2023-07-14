Russia’s Medvedev ousted by Spain’s Alcaraz in semifinals at Wimbledon

LONDON, July 14. /TASS/. Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz took down Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal round of the 2023 Wimbledon tennis championship on Friday.

Alcaraz (World No. 1 and No. 1 seed at the tournament) prevailed in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, over Medvedev (No. 3 seed at Wimbledon).

In the final, Alcaraz will clash with reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

This season’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, Wimbledon, kicked off on July 3 and unlike last year’s event, Russian players were allowed to compete, but under certain conditions.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877. This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 3 and 16 and has $56.3 million in prize money up for grabs.

In 2022, Wimbledon organizers, the AELTC and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), announced a decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the 2022 edition of the tournament, citing Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine as the reason for the ban.

This year, Wimbledon organizers - the AELTC and the LTA - announced a decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the tournament as neutrals and under several conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, must compete under a neutral status and must not be financed by the governments of Russia or Belarus, or by state-run companies from either country.

Following the ban of Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon last year, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced decisions to strip Wimbledon of ranking points due to its move to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the 2022 Grand Slam tournament in London, as it violated the fundamental principles stipulating that players of any nationality can enter tournaments based on their merits and without any type of discrimination. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach also criticized at that time Wimbledon organizers’ decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus.