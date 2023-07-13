Russia's athletes loyal to country — Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The fact that very few Russian athletes have changed their nationality is proof of their commitment to the country, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters on Thursday.

"It is about the civic position of our athletes," he said. "It once again confirms that they are, first and foremost, citizens of our great country and they have a responsibility, given the contribution and the attention of the Russian president and government. They are responsible to their coaches who helped them make their way in life and did everything for them to become the athletes they are," the sports minister stressed.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason. On March 28, the IOC issued recommendations that athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to compete in international tournaments only as neutrals, provided that they have not made public statements in support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the Russian Armed Forces and national security agencies.