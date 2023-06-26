Russia’s Khachanov says he will come back strong at next year’s Wimbledon

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov is disappointed about missing tennis’ premier event, Wimbledon for a second year in a row, the player told Russia’s Sport-Express daily.

The tournament’s press office reported on June 23 that Khachanov would skip this year’s Wimbledon on July 3-16 because of a bad back.

"I have enjoyed numerous interesting and difficult matches at Wimbledon; the first thing that comes to mind is the match against Francis Tiafoe [of the United States], whom I defeated in 2018, coming back from being down two sets. It was a marvelous comeback," Khachanov said.

"There was also the match against US player Sebastian Korda [in 2021], when a lengthy fifth set decided everything. All in all, this is a special tournament for me, I’m steady there," the Russian player continued.

"Every time I come to Wimbledon to play there, I feel this kind of tennis aura, as all the players dress in white, strawberries and cream is served and center court radiates a special atmosphere," he said.

"That is why it is extremely disappointing to miss this major tournament for a second year in a row, but I should reiterate that I will use this misfortune as motivation to come back," Khachanov added.

Khachanov, 27, who is currently ranked 11th in the ATP Rankings, is the winner of four ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open. Khachanov also clinched the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also cancelling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.