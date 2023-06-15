Russian Football Union inks deal with Jogel on sports gear supplies

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/, The Russian Football Union (RFU) has inked a technical cooperation contract with the national company Jogel on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported.

"We are glad to ink contract on technical sponsorship of Russian national teams with Jogel company," Maxim Mitrofanov, RFU secretary general, said. "The [signed] contract will be in force until 2026."

"I am sure that the partnership will provide for the development of football providing it with qualitative and accessible outfits," Mitrofanov added.

Artur Movsesyan, the founder of the Jogel company, said in turn that "the Russian team would be equipped in the national brand outfits for the first time."

"We are glad that the RFU turned its attention on us and we hope for a fruitful cooperation in the future," Movsesyan added.

German sports gear supplier Adidas cooperated with the RFU since 2008 and in 2021 inked a new contract with Russia’s sports federation extending the term of their cooperation until 2026. However, the European company announced on March 1, 2022 a unilateral suspension of cooperation with the RFU.

Adidas announced last June that operations of its stores and online sales in Russia had been suspended until further instruction.

Last autumn, the Russian national football team played three friendly matches wearing uniforms and using sports gear provided by their longstanding technical sponsor from Germany.