IOC Executive Board recommends revoking recognition of International Boxing Association

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended the organization's session to revoke the recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), the IOC press service said on Wednesday.

An early session of the IOC will be convened on June 22 for addressing this issue online. At the same time, the IOC is in favor of preserving boxing in the program of the 2024 Olympics.

"The [IOC] report establishes that the IBA has failed to fulfil the conditions set by the IOC in its decision communicated to the IBA on 9 December 2021," the news release reads.

In 2019, the IOC stripped the IBA of its recognition status as the organization faced a financial and management crisis. The IOC demanded the IBA should be reformed. Due to the IBA’s suspension, the task of organizing Olympic competitions at the 2024 Games in Paris was taken over by the IOC. It was also decided not to include boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles for the time being. Subsequently, the IOC repeatedly voiced doubts about the transparency of the IBA management. On June 5, the International Boxing Association sent a letter to the IOC stating that all requirements for reinstatement had been met.

In March 2023, the IBA criticized the IOC's basic principles of governance. In its letter the IBA stated that the organizing committee of the Paris Olympics had contacted IBA officials without prior approval or notification to the boxing association itself. Later, the International Boxing Association suspended or terminated the membership of several national federations, including USA Boxing due to the boycott of world championships by American athletes.

The International Boxing Association is led by Russia's Umar Kremlev. On October 5, the IBA lifted the suspensions of Russian and Belarusian boxers and allowed the athletes to compete at international events under the national flag and display national emblems.