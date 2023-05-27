Sixth Phygital Games kick off in Kazan on May 27

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Sixth Phygital Games held in preparation for the Games of the Future will kick off in Kazan on Saturday with Standoff 2 competitions.

The tournament which will conclude on June 7 also includes competitions in Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Warface.

As part of the preparations for the Games of the Future, Russia has organized a series of Phygital Games. The first Phygital Games were held on September 21-23, 2022, the second - from November 24 through December 10, 2022, the third - on February 5-11, and the fourth - on March 9-10.

The inaugural cybersport Games of the Future in 2024 will consist of new disciplines using advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity. The competitions are designed to use cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tournament offers $25 million in prize money.