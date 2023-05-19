Some countries try luring Russian athletes into changing their nationality — ROC chief

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. Some countries are trying to lure Russian athletes into changing their sports nationality by offering them dubious prospects, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Friday.

"The phenomenon of sports is that it plays a crucial role in diverse cooperation, social progress," Pozdnyakov said speaking at the international economic forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2023.

"But instead of taking advantage of these unprecedented opportunities in sports today, they are trying to erect solid walls, dividing athletes into suitable and unsuitable according to their far-fetched criteria. The claim the right of sorting people out according to their origin and passport," the ROC president continued.

"No one ever vested sports organizations with such rights, it is not in their jurisdiction," Pozdnyakov stressed.

"It also includes attempts to encourage Russian athletes in various ways to change their [sports] citizenship, to lure them with dubious prospects," the Russian sports official noted.

"However, ROC’s approval is required for the majority of athletes, who are being lured into changing their sportsmanship, and they will be unable competing at the Olympics in the coming years," the ROC president said.

"Under such circumstances, the only thing is clear: sports is increasingly being employed not even as a tool, but as a tool in the fight for the geopolitical advantage across the world. And the initiating side of this sporting race of hostility openly relies on the ideology of neocolonialism, puts forward neoliberal rhetoric keeps pushing sports into the abyss of destruction," Pozdnyakov stated.

"It is important that regarding this issue we maintain the stance of total denial; we proceed from the fact that with respect to athletes of any jurisdiction should be applied the same non-discriminatory criteria," he said. "International sports should hold everyone equal regarding their rights and obligations."

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.