Russian sports chief hints at holding Spartakiad Games every two years

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartakiad Games may be held on a biennial basis instead of every four years as originally announced, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

"We plan on holding the Spartakiads regularly," the Russian sports minister said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV broadcaster.

"So far, it has been decided to hold them [the Spartakiad Games] once every four years, but if the situation remains the same and sanctions remain in force against the Russian sports, I believe that we [Russia] may decide to hold the Spartakiad Games on a biennial basis," Matytsin stated.

"It may also provide us with an opportunity to create a competitive environment and pave the way for financial bonuses for our coaches and athletes," the minister continued.

"We plan to hold the [Winter] Spartakiad in 2024, but this event is not meant as an alternative to global [sports] competition. It will not conflict with the international [sports] calendar," Matytsin added.

The all-Russia Summer Spartakiad was held in 12 constituencies of the country between August 10 and October 2, 2022, with over 9,500 athletes competing for medals in 39 sports.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.