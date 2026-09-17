Forcing shift away from hydrocarbons is 'green hypocrisy' — Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The artificial imposition of a hasty, total abandonment of hydrocarbons in favor of a supposedly "pure green economy" by certain developed nations is "green hypocrisy," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said.

These countries push their arguments as the only option "in defiance of how the rest of the world actually lives," Alimov noted during a plenary session at the 5th Ecumene Global Forum.

"Of course, we state that it is unacceptable to slow global warming through this ill-conceived rejection of hydrocarbons," Alimov said. "It is a completely artificial prescription that might work in some small, fully electrified nation that has achieved everything. Yet, as the cartoons depict, they still charge their Teslas from a diesel power plant--the power cords have to run somewhere, after all."

Therefore, according to the diplomat, "purely green economies" do not currently exist.

"This rejection of oil and natural gas is a form of green hypocrisy, as is the shift--typically toward subsidized renewable energy sources--promoted by developed nations," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.